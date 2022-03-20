Arlington Scouts ascend to Eagle rank

Six members of Boy Scout Troop 638, sponsored by Little Falls Presbyterian Church, ascended to Eagle Scout status following a Court of Honor ceremony held recently at the church.
Students who achieved Boy Scouting’s highest rank, and their Eagle Scout projects, were:
• Sam Kiser collected wildlife data from around the county for use in preservation efforts.
• Daniel Mundt restored the Peter Rabbit Garden at Tuckahoe Elementary School for use as an additional outdoor classroom.
• Joseph Myers used his interest in architecture to repair a storage shed at Little Falls Presbyterian, and cleared the surrounding area of brush and debris.
• Hugo Soller improved a Potomac Overlook Regional Park playground with additional tables and seating.
• Cole Taylor oversaw the construction of a new footbridge near the outside sanctuary at Little Falls Presbyterian.
• Matt Tyson removed old playground equipment and the construction of new chair racks at Rivendell School.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]