Arlington seeks input on proposed Ballston redevelopment project

The Arlington County government will be taking community feedback through Aug. 6 on the proposed redevelopment of the Harris Teeter site in the 600 block of North Glebe Road.
A developer plans to raze existing properties on the parcel (which also includes American Service Center) to construct a mixed-use project with 732 apartments, 10,000 square feet of retail, a new Harris Teeter, park space and a three-level underground garage for 965 vehicles.
The overall project floor-area ratio (FAR) is 3.16. FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area to the size of the piece of land on which it is built.
A community open house on the project was held on July 23, and comments are being accepted through Aug. 6 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HarrisTeeterPublicSpace.
The final proposed design is expected to be submitted in the fall, and a second community forum will be held then.
