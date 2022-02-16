Bills acceding to a request by the Arlington County Board to employ a police auditor have won approval in each house of the General Assembly, suggesting the measure likely will make it the desk of Gov. Youngkin.
The House of Delegates on Feb. 15 voted 65-35 to approve legislation patroned by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) on the matter. The state Senate earlier had approved on a narrower 21-19 vote a version patroned by state Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun).
The bills now flip-flop, with Hope’s considered by the Senate and Favola’s by the House, but indications are one or both versions will win passage.
The bills apply only to Arlington, where state law currently prevents the County Board from direct employment of any staff beyond the county manager, county attorney, clerk and auditor.
Adding a police auditor responsible to the board, rather than county manager, was one of the recommendations when County Board members in 2021 approved revisions to policing policies in the county.
