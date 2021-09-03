[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington’s jobless picture continued its incremental improvement in mid-summer, according to new data, mirror trends across the region.
With 146,740 county residents in the civilian workforce and 5,197 looking for jobs, Arlington’s unemployment rate of 3.4 percent in July was an improvement from 3.6 percent in June and well below the 5.7-percent rate recorded in mid-summer 2020 at the height of the COVID crisis.
Arlington’s steady, if slow, progress toward pre-COVID employment figures was mirrored in July by other jurisdictions across Northern Virginia.
Jobless rates fell from 3.2 percent in June to 2.9 percent in July in Falls Church; from 3.6 percent to 3.2 percent in Loudoun County; from 4.1 percent to 3.7 percent in Fairfax County; from 4.5 percent to 4.1 percent in Prince William County; and from 4.3 percent to 4.2 percent in Alexandria.
Across Northern Virginia as a whole, the jobless rate fell from 4.1 percent in June to 3.7 percent in July, representing 1.58 million in the civilian workforce and just under 60,800 looking for jobs.
Virginia’s unemployment rate for the month stood at 4.1 percent, down from 4.5 percent a month before and nearly half the rate of 8.1 percent reported in July 2020.
Among Virginia’s 133 counties and cities, the lowest jobless rates in July were found in Madison County (2.6 percent), Highland County (2.8 percent) and Frederick County and the cities of Falls Church and Poquoson (2.9 percent each). The highest rates were found in Petersburg (10.3 percent), Martinsville (7.6 percent) and Buchanan County (7.5 percent).