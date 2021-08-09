[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Senior Democrats group, which had planned a return to in-person meetings in September, has postponed the plan until November due to COVID.
For years, the ad-hoc group of seasoned Democratic aficionados met monthly at Busboys & Poets in Shirlington. Meetings moved online in April 2020 due to the pandemic, and have remained so.
“With the new wave of infections, we have decided to postpone our return to live dining to the month of November,” leaders of the group said. “After all, the intent of dining together is to gather as a relatively large group without wearing masks as we sit down and eat. So it is best to plan our transition with caution and the best available medical evidence.”
The Arlington County Democratic Committee for the last two months has returned to in-person meetings; its July gathering was in a hybrid format with an online option, the August meeting was in-person-only. Masks were required of all attendees but there was no vaccination requirement imposed on attendees.