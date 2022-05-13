COVID just doesn’t want to cooperate, and as a result, the Arlington Senior Democrats organization will remain in an online format for at least a little while longer.
“We’re going to be conservative and not meet in person for a few months,” said Bob Platt, who facilitates the group, during its May 10 meeting. Platt pointed to increasing COVID levels in the community as the determining factor.
Up until March 2020, the organization met monthly for lunch and a speaker or two at Busboys & Poets in Shirlington. Since then, it has used an online platform.
On several occasions, it seemed that the group would return to in-person meetings, only to opt to stay in an online format after upticks in cases or new COVID variants emerged.
