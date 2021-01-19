[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County government has been awarded a $27,729 state grant to support litter-prevention and recycling programs in the county.
Funding for the annual allocation comes from a statewide tax on beverage containers, allocated to localities based on a formula that includes road mileage driven and overall population.
Funding will be used for items such as purchase of litter-recycling containers, as well as education and outreach efforts.
