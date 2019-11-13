Four projects totaling just over $3 million are scheduled for approval in the next round of Neighborhood Conservation funding.
The projects were selected from among 34 finalists by the Neighborhood Conservation Advisory Committee, based on scoring criteria. They include:
• $1.3 million for street improvements on 4th Street South from South Kensington to South Illinois streets in the Glencarlyn neighborhood.
• $1.18 million for pedestrian-safety and intersection improvements at North Larrimore Street and 9th Street North in the Dominion Hills neighborhood.
• $500,000 for intersection improvements at 14th Street North and North Ohio Street in the Highland Park/Overlee Knolls community.
• $28,100 for landscaping and beautification at 24th Street North and Old Dominion Drive in the Old Dominion neighborhood.
The funding comes from bonds approved by voters in 2016 and 2018, leaving a balance of $4.56 million remaining for future Neighborhood Conservation projects.
Traditionally, voters have been asked to approve funding for Neighborhood Conservation projects in bond referendums every two years. That potentially could change; a working group empaneled by County Manager Mark Schwartz is studying the existing process and is expected to deliver recommendations in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.