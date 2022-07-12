Arlington County Board members on July 16 are slated to award just under $216,000 in grants to support professional and community arts groups.
The annual grant program has been in place since 1990, and currently provides both operating support for arts organizations and funding for individual artists.
The Arlington Commission on the Arts received 24 grant applications, 18 from organizations and six from individual artists. A total of 20 grants were proposed for approval, with individual grants for organizations ranging from about $3,000 to $20,000 and artists Nadia Conyers, Malcolm Cosgrove-Davies, Ryan Tramonte and Alexandra Tripp receiving $7,500 apiece.
Organizations slated to receive grants include Arlington Artists Alliance, Arlington Arts Center, Arlington Children’s Chorus, Arlington Chorale, Arlington Philharmonic, Arlington Players, Avant Bard Theatre, Dominion Stage, Educational Theatre Company, Encore Stage & Studio, Jane Franklin Dance, National Chamber Ensemble, Prio Bangla, Synetic Theatre and UrbanArias.
The funding does not include another $100,000 included in the county government’s fiscal 2023 budget for “arts equity grants,” which will be awarded later, officials said.
