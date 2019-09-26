Arlington government officials say they are taking steps to accommodate more residents who want to recycle glass. But the chairman of the County Board said he expects to see even more expansion of local efforts.
County Manager Mark Schwartz on Sept. 24 said the two existing glass-recycling facilities – at Quincy Park and the Arlington Trades Center – would be expanded in coming weeks to include three more facilities, to be located at Aurora Hills Community Center, Cherrydale Library and Lee Community Center.
Do-it-yourself glass recycling has been in place since last spring, when the county government removed glass from the list of items it would accept as part of single-stream household recycling. Glass that is deposited in the recycling facilities is then shipped to Fairfax County, where it is crushed and becomes a base for paving materials.
The two existing recycling centers have proved a partial success: According to county officials, the total amount of glass being recycled at them has been running at about one-quarter the overall amount compared when glass was accepted as part of residential recycling.
At the Sept. 24 County Board meeting, board chairman Christian Dorsey expressed satisfaction that the program was being expanded, but said it was not enough.
“We need a few more” recycling facilities, particularly in the central and southern parts of the county, he said.
“We’re hoping we can do more – there’s clearly an interest,” Schwartz responded.
County Board member Libby Garvey said some residents are finding it “a little frustrating” to have to deposit glass into the green-and-purple containers one item at a time. Schwartz said that requirement was due to both safety concerns and the desire to keep out larger glass containers, which frequently are unclean and muck up the recycling process.
Over the past year, many local jurisdictions have moved away from including glass in single-stream recycling. A few, like the neighboring city of Falls Church, continue to accept it as part of household recycling.
