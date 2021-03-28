[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Members of the Arlington Electoral Board on March 25 approved plans for two satellite-early-voting centers to be used in the runup to the June 8 Democratic primary.
Walter Reed and Madison community centers previously had been designated as the locations for early voting by the County Board. The March 25 action set days and hours they will be in operation, although refinements could still be made.
The sites will operate May 29, June 1, June 3 and June 5. They will be used in addition to the traditional early-voting site, at the Ellen M. Bozman Governmental Center in Courthouse, where early voting will begin on April 23.
This year will mark the first time satellite-voting sites have been used in non-presidential years.
Still an open question, however, is the feasibility of using the Walter Reed site, which in recent weeks has been requisitioned for use as a COVID-vaccine distribution facility.
Gretchen Reinemeyer, the county’s director of elections, said it’s too early for anyone to know whether that use will still be in play by the end of May. If so, there may be the chance to use another part of the building, or some other facility, to provide early-voting opportunities in the primary, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.