The Arlington government hopes to come up with new strategies to improve “equitable” access to food in the county, but local residents hungering for quick action may need to hold on a while.
“While the county [government] and community came together to address hunger needs throughout the pandemic, much more remains to be done,” said Matt de Ferranti, who chairs the County Board and who is making this a key initiative for his year at the helm.
The new Food Security Task Force, announced last week, will take the next 12 to 18 months to conduct a needs assessment and create a strategic plan working toward an “integrated food-security system” in the county, leaders said.
The task force will be led by Stephanie Hopkins, who serves as the new food-security coordinator with the county government’s Department of Human Resources.
