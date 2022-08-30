An Arlington native whose parents emigrated from Honduras in the 1960s has been tapped to serve as new chief deputy of the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office.
The announcement of the promotion of Capt. Jose Quiroz was made by Sheriff Beth Arthur.
“As sheriff, I have worked closely with Chief Quiroz throughout his various roles within the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office. I have seen firsthand his commitment to being actively engaged with community members, staff and those remanded to our custody,” Arthur said in a statement.
Growing up in Arlington, Quiroz attended Abingdon Elementary School, Kenmore and Swanson middle schools and Bishop O’Connell High School. He was hired as a deputy sheriff in 2001 following service in the U.S. Marine Corps.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve the Sheriff’s Office, community, staff and those remanded to our custody. Serving our community is very important to me and I will continue to stay engaged, committed and work hard for the Sheriff’s Office,” Quiroz said.
Earlier this year, Quiroz was promoted to the rank of captain and assigned to oversee all Sheriff’s Office contracts to include the medical and food-services contracts.
Quiroz is a resident of Arlington with his wife, their two children and two dogs.
The primary responsibility of the Sheriff’s Office is operation of the Arlington County Detention Facility, providing court security, serving court orders/summonses and transporting inmates to court appearances, state facilities and medical or other appointments.
The sheriff’s position is one of five elected constitutional offices in Arlington. Arthur has served as sheriff since 2000, overseeing an organization that has a sworn and civilian staff of more than 270. The position is next up for election in November 2023.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]