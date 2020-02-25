The Arlington County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed its newest K-9 officer – Logan, a one-and-a-half-year-old black Labrador retriever who is paired with handler Cpl. Matthew Camardi.
The duo will work in narcotics detection and other specialized fields.
“He will assist Cpl. Camardi while on patrol in Arlington County and will connect with the community during special events and demonstrations to highlight the dedication and training that K-9s perform every day in service to the residents, visitors and businesses of our community,” officials with the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff Beth Arthur had been on the hunt for a new K-9 since the recent retirement of K-9 Hooper and his handler, Cpl. Andrew Woodrow. “Sheriff Arthur and staff are excited to welcome the new addition and look forward to seeing K-9 Logan in action,” officials said.
Logan, a rescue dog given to the department without charge, was sworn in by Clerk of the Circuit Court Paul Ferguson, and the new recruit put a pawprint on the official documents formalizing service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.