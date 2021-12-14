[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Members of the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office collected more than 3,700 pounds of food for the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC), with the donations being presented on Dec. 9.
“The sheriff’s office is part of the community, and I believe it is important for us to support those in need during the holidays,” Sheriff Beth Arthur said. “I appreciate staff’s enthusiastic support of these efforts.”
Arthur presented the donation to AFAC executive director Charles Meng. For information on the organization’s efforts, see the Website at www.afac.org.