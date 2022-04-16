The Arlington Sister City Association will present “Discover Our Sister Cities” on Thursday, may 5 at 6 p.m. at Central Library.
“Citizen-diplomacy is more important now than ever,” the organization said, noting that the international Sister City movement was created in 1956 by President Eisenhower, who “envisioned a network that would be a champion for peach and prosperity by fostering bonds between people from different communities around the world.”
Arlington currently has five Sister City relationships: Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine; Reims, France; Coyoacan, Mexico (emeritus status); Aachen, Germany; and San Miguel, El Salvador.
The program will include a reception. For information and to register, see the Website at https://www.aplos.com/aws/events/discover_our_sister_cities.
