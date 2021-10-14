[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A panel discussion looking at the results of a new “Safety Net Arlington” report, sponsored by the Arlington Community Foundation, will be held online on Monday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
The report highlights the experiences of 21 non-profit organizations in Arlington that came together to address the economic and health challenges brought on by the pandemic. The report’s development was supported by the Washington Forrest Foundation.
Report author Caroline Jones will be joined by members social-safety-net organizations to discuss experiences over the first 18 months of the pandemic.
For information and registration, see the Website at www.arlcf.org.