The Arlington Sports Hall of Fame is seeking venues across the county for its mobile exhibition.
“We’re interested in showing it off – talking with anyone who would be interested in hosting a display,” said Jim Smith, who heads the Hall of Fame, at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Arlington.
The organization unveiled its 15-banner display during a program at Arlington Central Library last fall. Marymount University and Yorktown High School will be hosting it in coming months, but hall-of-fame officials are eager to collaborate with other groups.
“We want to take it on the road,” Smith said.
The first induction into the Sports Hall of Fame came in 1958, when Major League Baseball player George McGuinn was enshrined. Additions were sporadic until recent years, when they became more regular. (“We’ve picked up the pace,” Smith said at the meeting, noting that there are seven finalists vying for enshrinement in 2020.)
For information, see the Website at www.arlsportshof.org.
