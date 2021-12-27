[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Isabelle Rogando of Arlington, a student at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, has been named a 2022 finalist in Writing (poetry category) by YoungArts, the organization’s highest honor.
Rogando joins 720 of the most accomplished young visual, literary and preforming artists from throughout the county to have reached the finalist stage.
Selected through the organization’s prestigious competition, YoungArts award winners, all 15-18 years old or in grades 10-12, are chosen for their caliber of artistic achievement by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind-adjudication process. (A complete list of the 2022 winners is available online at youngarts.org/winners.)
As a finalist, Rogando will participate in YoungArts Week+ in January, and is eligible to be nominated to become a U.S Presidential Scholar in the Arts, selected by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars.