The following Arlington Public Schools students were named first-place honorees in the recent Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Literary and Visual-Arts Contest.
Students were asked to, while incorporating a quote from Dr. King, describe in writing or through visual arts “how you, as a student, can get involved, take a stand and support Dr. King’s mission and vision for equality; and/or inspire a more equitable, inclusive and peaceful Virginia.”
First-place honorees included Lina Berkinsaw, Montessori Public School of Arlington; Margaret Reed, Campbell Elementary School; Charlotte Andress, Gunston Middle School; and McCarley Keish, Wakefield High School Also, Charlotte Murphy, Cardinal Elementary School; Maedot Ayalew, Campbell Elementary School; Harper Rath, Thomas Jefferson Middle School; and Daisy Maxwell, Washington-Liberty High School.
More than 500 entries were received during this year’s competition. Award recipients are slated to be recognized “virtually” at the Feb. 17 School Board meeting.
