The Arlington County Council of PTAs has announced award winners in the county-level Reflections competition.
Reflections is a nationwide contest and arts-promotion program that encourages students to create works in dance choreography, film production, literature, musical composition, photography and visual arts, based on a common theme. This year’s theme was “I Will Change the World By…” All students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to enter.
The top winner from each category and age division is selected as “Outstanding Interpretation of the Theme” and goes on to compete in the Northern Virginia District PTA contest. The program continues at the state and national levels.
Earning Outstanding Intepretation Awards in various categories this year were:
Charlotte Murphy (Cardinal Elementary), Neena Robert (Tuckahoe Elementary) and Cate LaGarde (Thomas Jefferson Middle), dance choreography; Eloisa “Ella” Wright (Escuela Key), Eliana Villwock (Discovery Elementary), Mason Mirable (Williamsburg Middle) and Helena Connel (Yorktown High), film.
Valentina McCoy (Montessori Public School of Arlington), Alexander Murphy (Cardinal Elementary), Ani Veeraraghavan (Swanson Middle) and Evelyn Rives (Wakefield High), literature. Joshua Ichel (Escuela Key), Mariam Shebata (Taylor Elementary) and Myriam La (Williamsburg Middle), music composition.
Thomas O’Day (Barrett Elementary), Meirona Ricart (Arlington Traditional School), Samantha Wong (Swanson Middle) and Vivian Alvarado (Wakefield High), photography.
Hunter Campau (Taylor Elementary), Aliya-Kay (Montessori Public School of Arlington), Egshiglen Ganbat (Dorothy Hamm Middle) and Gabriela Romero Martinez (Wakefield High), visual arts.