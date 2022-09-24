Eighteen Arlington Public Schools students are among the semifinalists named by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
All semifinalists are eligible to compete for 7,500 National Merit Scholarship awards worth nearly $28 million, to be awarded in spring 2023.
Semifinalists advance to finalist standing in the competition by meeting high academic standards and other requirements including a recommendation from a high-school official.
The following Arlington students attending public schools were named National Merit Semifinalists:
H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program: Julia Brodsky, William Hickey and Miles Linde.
Wakefield High School: Owen Andrews and Drew Sonn.
Washington-Liberty High School: Natalie Cecil, Francesca Elise Docena, Andrew Edmondson, Michael Petrov, Miles Porto, Benjamin Tsai and James Wu.
Yorktown High School: Abigail Freund, Morgan Henshaw and Nathan Reiser.
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology: Connor Harris and Nicolas Makovnik.
More than 1.5 million juniors entered the 2023 National Merit program by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which serves as the initial screen of program entrants, and about 16,000 advanced to become National Merit Semifinalists.
