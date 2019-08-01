Arlington students uses trip to Honduras to complete Girl Scout project

Kelly Melnick, the daughter of Paul and Meredith Melnick of Arlington and a member of Girl Scout Troop 386, recently earned the Gold Award, the highest award available to Girl Scouts.
As part of the initiative, Melnick worked to instruct students in Honduras in basic first aid and dental hygiene, engaging in creative educational teaching activities with the Honduras Independence Bilingual School (HIBS) students from pre-kindergarten through seventh grade.
“Kelly arrived at the HIBS school prepared to educate the students and to provide all the students with dental and health kits,” said Rev. Glen Evans, who works to support missionary activities in Honduras and oversaw the project. “She leaves behind an ample stock of hand towels to be used at the bathroom sink, [as] there were no towels before; a deep resource of educational materials for teachers to use in the upcoming school years; and a plethora of over-the-counter medicines and school supplies. The HIBS school deeply appreciates the impact Kelly’s project has had on the school.”
The Gold Award project was held in conjunction with a June 23-29 trip to Quimistán, Honduras, by adults and youth from Clarendon United Methodist Church.
