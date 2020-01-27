Arlington Public Schools and the Arlington County Council of PTAs will host the annual Summer Activities Fair on Friday, Feb. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kenmore Middle School.
Nearly 100 summer-activity providers will be on hand to provide information to students and parents. Also at the event, there will be information on organizations offering summer work or volunteer opportunities for teens.
The snow date is Friday, Feb. 14.
