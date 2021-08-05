Arlington theater troupe planning for return to in-person productions

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A 16-month drought in in-person Arlington local theater is slated to end Aug. 6, as Dominion Stage mounts a production of “The Bluest Eye” for a three-week run at Gunston Arts Center.
Adapted by Lydia R. Diamond from a Toni Morrison novel, the production tells the tale of 1940s Ohio, where an 11-year-old youth blames her dark skin for not being accepted by her family and schoolmates, and prays for blue eyes, sure that love will follow.
“I first read Toni Morrison’s debut novel when I was in college, and was struck by the passion, poetry and beauty of her prose,” said Eleanore Tapscott, who is directing the production. “I wondered if this work would be adapted theatrically, thinking at the time that film was likely the best medium to visualize the power of Morrison’s language. Lydia Diamond’s adaptation brilliantly captures and depicts the psychological damage racism wreaks across generations.”
“The Bluest Eye,” published in novel form in 1970, appears to track closely with Toni Morrison’s own life experience. Born and raised in Lorain, Ohio, Morrison would have been close to her protagonist’s age at the time in which the story is set.
Morrison, who died in 2019, would go on to win awards from the Nobel Prize in Literature on down. Playwright Diamond adapted “The Bluest Eye” for the stage in 2007.
“With this production, we celebrate the 51st anniversary of the novel,” Tapscott said. “Despite the darkness and heartbreak in the novel and its play adaptation, I find this story to be a compelling reminder of not only the beauty of black women, but of our power and resilience.”
In the central role of the production (as Pecola Breedlove) is Simone Jackson-Charles. Other members of the cast include Cyprina Stokley (Claudia), Khalia Muhammad (Frieda/Darlene), Bri Houtman (Maureen Peal), Crystal Arful-Addoh (Mrs. Breedlove), Tia Berry (Mama), Brooke West (Little White Girl), Melvin D. Smith (Daddy/Soaphead) and Robert Freemon Smith (Cholly).
The show kicks off the 72nd season of Dominion Stage, which began life in the post-war period as the Fairlington Players. Performances will be Aug. 6, 7, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21, with the Aug. 14 performance interpreted in American Sign Language and followed by a talk-back session with the director and cast. (Tickets are available at www.dominionstage.org or at the door.)
The troupe’s season will continue with “Five Women Wearning the Same Dress” in November, the musical “Firebringer” in late January and the comedy-musical “[title of show]” in May.