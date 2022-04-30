The social-safety-net provider Arlington Thrive served more than 3,500 households and provided in excess of $9.4 million in financial assistance during its 2020-21 organizational year, according to the organization’s newly issued annual report.
“This year was the most challenging of our 45 years of helping Arlingtonians in their time of financial crisis,” said board president Scott Friedrich. “Arlington is not the same community, nor is Thrive the same organization, we were before the pandemic.”
Friedrich said collaborative efforts of Arlington Thrive’s board and staff, coupled with community support, “ensured that our most vulnerable community members remained secure in their homes and health during the worst global pandemic of our lifetime.”
Arlington Thrive began life as Arlingtonians Ministering to Emergency Needs. It provides direct assistance to those having life crises in the community.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonthrive.org.
