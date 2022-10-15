Andrew Schneider, executive director of Arlington Thrive, has been named as recipient of the 2022 Emily DiCicco Humanitarian Award, presented annually by the Shirlington Employment and Education Center (SEEC).
Arlington Thrive is a social-safety-net organization that works to provide basic-needs support to those facing life crises in Arlington. It was founded in 1975 as Arlingtonians Ministering to Emergency Needs, and later was known as Arlingtonians Meeting Emergency Needs – in both cases with the acronym “AMEN.”
The presentation to Schneider, who has been executive director since 2016, will be made at SEEC’s 22nd anniversary on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the SEEC headquarters, 909 South Dinwiddie St.
Proceeds from the event will support SEEC’s training programs, which include business-formation and driver’s-license workshops.
The suggested donation is $25, and sponsorships are available. For information, e-mail executive director Andres Tobar at andrestobar45@gmail.com or see the Website at www.seecjobs.org.
