The slow resumption of Arlington library hours continues on Oct. 31, when Central Library and the Columbia Pike branch will resume Sunday service for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.
Those two libraries will be open 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. They and all other county libraries will continue their current service hours going forward:
• Mondays and Tuesdays, libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wednesdays and Thursdays, hours will be noon to 7 p.m.
• Fridays and Saturdays, hours will be noon to 5 p.m.
Arlington libraries closed in March 2020 due to pandemic conditions, and did not begin a phased return to service until the summer of 2021 – far later than many library systems across the region and nation.
Arlington officials in succession blamed COVID, then budget issues, then the inability to recruit additional staff for failing to resume a pre-COVID schedule of services.
In announcing the Sunday hours, county officials on Oct. 25 also said that the entire library system will operate an “expanded, permanent schedule” beginning Jan. 3, with a further information announced before the end of the year.