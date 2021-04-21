[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County government on April 30 will receive its 24th annual “Tree City USA” designation from the National Arbor Day Foundation, honoring the community’s efforts in tree planting and preservation.
The award will be presented at the county’s annual Arbor Day celebration, an affair downscaled due to the pandemic but slated to be held at Carlin Springs Elementary School.
Arlington officials estimate that the county’s 26 square miles are home to more than 750,000 trees of at least 122 species. And on April 20, County Board members designated a new crop of 32 “Notable Trees,” which are celebrated for their size, rarity, historic provenance or a number of other factors.
The Notable Trees program, in place since the 1980s, has seen more than 350 trees recognized on both public and private land. The designation is honorary and does not convey any special protections to the trees.
The 2021 Notable Tree program incorporates a catch-up effort from 2020, when the ceremony was not held due to the onset of pandemic conditions.
For information on the Notable Trees program and the county government’s tree efforts, see the Website at https://environment.arlingtonva.us/trees.
