Arlington County Board members on Oct. 19 are expected to ratify a sponsorship agreement for the Marine Corps Marathon, and allocate $85,000 in funding.
The marathon, to be held this year on Oct. 27, is “the largest annual event held in Arlington, driving significant spending at local businesses and generating related tax revenues for the county,” said Emily Cassell of Arlington Economic Development in a memo to County Board members.
The 2019 agreement is similar to past sponsorship arrangements with the Marine Corps Marathon organizers, and funding was included in the government’s fiscal 2020 budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.