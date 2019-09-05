Arlington County crews will begin installing the first signs for Richmond Highway, replacing signs on the former Jefferson Davis Highway.
The first new sign will go up in Crystal City on Thursday morning and signs will be switched out on the rest of the road over the next few days, according to a news release.
The state Commonwealth Transportation Board approved the change in May after Arlington County board members unanimously voted for the new name in April, following a similar change in Alexandria's portion of U.S. Route 1.
In a letter of support, Gov. Ralph Northam said "while it is necessary for us to honestly discuss and interpret Virginia’s history, I feel strongly that commemorating the president of the Confederacy through the name of a major thoroughfare is not appropriate.”
County officials say the U.S. Postal Service has told them it will continue to deliver “in perpetuity” all mail using Jefferson Davis Highway as the address.
Just a another in a long series of name changes over the next decade. Meanwhile the County maintains a racially segregated school system that's becoming more segregated as gentrification increases. Time to dump the Progressive Socialists who talk like Bernie and live like Hillary.
[thumbup]
Trying to remove history vs learning from it. Liberals continue to try and destroy America. Vote republican! The liberals are ruining the country and are offended by street signs! What a joke.
[thumbup]
Yes lets rename everything from the past, and remove all vestiges of the confederacy. Then all the violence, hatred and disparities will magically disappear.
Of course Virginia will still have a racist governor and AG. But at least the easily offended liberals / socialist will feel better.
[beam]
Northam is going to get those signs to hang up in his house next to his pointy white hood.
Finally, a town has stepped up and retroactively sidestepped the American tragedy that was the Civil War.
Perhaps Arlington can do something to retroactively keep the holocaust from happening?
