Arlington County Board members will push back their April meeting dates by a week, in hopes that legislators give them more authority to meet “virtually.”
Board members were slated to meet April 18 and 21, but now plan to meet April 25 and 28. In the interim, the General Assembly will reconvene, and county leaders expect local governments to be granted emergency broader powers to meet online.
“We decided that it would be good to delay our meeting by a week to enable the regular and recessed sessions to occur virtually, which is in the best interests of everyone’s health,” County Board Chairman Libby Garvey said on April 16.
County Board members will have to convene April 18 to formally delay the meeting schedule, but that can be done without gathering in person, county officials told the Sun Gazette.
County Board members also expect General Assembly authority to eliminate in-person public testimony on public-hearing items for the duration of the health crisis, and if they receive it, will post guidelines on how residents can communicate their views before the revised meeting dates, via the county-government Website.
