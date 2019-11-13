Nearly 50 years after first partnering with Meals on Wheels, the Arlington County government plans to formalize the relationship.
County Board members are being asked to approve an agreement with Meals on Wheels of Northern Virginia, spelling out in writing the details of a partnership that has existed since 1971.
The change is not expected to have any significant impact on the operations of the program, which delivers approximately 54,000 meals per year to homebound senior adults across the county.
The program, which runs weekdays, is overseen by the Arlington Area Agency on Aging, with most funding provided by the federal government.
