[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Police Department and Arlington County Sheriff’s Office will hold an observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day on Monday, May 10 at 8 a.m. in the courtyard of the Arlington County Justice Center.
Owing to public-health conditions, the event will be closed to the public, but will be streamed live on Facebook.
During the event, the agencies will salute the seven Arlington law-enforcement personnel who suffered service-related deaths.
President Kennedy in 1962 signed a proclamation designating May 15 each year as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which the date falls as National Police Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.