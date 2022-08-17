Arlington treasurer reports record-low tax-delinquency rate

They did it again.
The Arlington County Treasurer’s Office has set another record low tax-delinquency rate, using both the carrot and the stick to collect more than a billion dollars passing through its office over the past year.
“Give yourselves a hand – you all did that!” said Carolyn Meadows, the deputy treasurer for compliance, during an Aug. 15 staff celebration of the achievement.
At the event, Treasurer Carla de la Pava announced that the delinquency rate for taxes on real estate and personal property had fallen to 0.161 percent, down from 0.177 percent a year before and the lowest not just in county history but perhaps the lowest ever among any jurisdiction in Virginia history – and maybe more.
“I would be shocked if it was matched anywhere in the U.S.,” de la Pava said, praising her “dream team” of staff.
The delinquency rate represents the amount of real-estate, personal-property and business-property taxes that remained owed as of Aug. 14.
“What you guys have accomplished is stunning. I’m just really grateful,” said de la Pava, who has built on efforts by her predecessor, Frank O’Leary, to squeeze the delinquency rate down using both by providing assistance to taxpayers who need it, and being aggressive in enforcement efforts:
• On the stick side, the office will seize vehicles and business property; issue bank liens and win court judgments; and will scour social media to find scofflaws who try to disappear from their radar.
• On the carrot side, the office works to be proactive, supporting taxpayers who find themselves delinquent due to special circumstances. They can do it in multiple languages – English, Spanish, French and Vietnamese, among them.
When O’Leary took office in 1984, the delinquency rate stood at more than 8 percent. Upon his retirement just under three decades later, the rate had been cut to 0.33 percent, and has since been reduced in half again.
Traditionally, O’Leary and then de la Pava have held parties to announce the delinquency rate and salute staff with both praise and bonuses. Put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, the summertime soirée was resumed this year at the home of Cathy Fritts, assistant deputy treasurer for compliance.
“You guys did an amazing job,” Fritts said to her colleagues. “We should be able to reach whatever crazy goal Carla puts in front of us.”
And indeed, de la Pava announced the target for 2023: Cutting the delinquency rate to 0.155 percent.
“Is that doable?” the treasurer asked. “I want you to beat my expectations.”
(“We always do,” Fritts shot back.)
Treasurer is one of five Arlington elected constitutional offices; all will be on the ballot in 2023. De la Pava, who served as chief deputy to O’Leary before succeeding him upon his retirement and then winning election in her own right, made her intentions clear in an interview with the Sun Gazette. “I’m running again,” she confirmed.
Few other jurisdictions in Virginia publish their tax-delinquency rates, and in recent years, none has intimated that its rate rivals Arlington’s. Like most government agencies, the treasurer’s office was knocked around by COVID, but de la Pava was among the first locally to bring staff back (under health protocols) to meet the needs of the public.
COVID isn’t going anywhere, but the office has adjusted in order to do its work while staying safe. “We’re back on solid ground,” the treasurer noted.
