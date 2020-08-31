Organizers of the annual Arlington Turkey Trot have opted for a “virtual” format for 2020.
Instead of running as a group on Thanksgiving morning, the hundreds of Turkey Trot participants are being asked to run on their own the weekend of Thanksgiving.
“While missing ‘in-person’ this year, I trust that you will register and run, while having family fun and helping our neighbors who count on you,” said race organizer (“Chief Turkey”) Mark Riley.
The annual event, now 15 years old and traditionally held at Christ Church on Pershing Drive, raises funds for the Arlington Food Assistance Center, Arlington Street People’s Assistance Network, Arlington Thrive, Bridges to Independence, Offender Aid and Restoration, and Young Life.
“Please spread the word about these critical non-profits that have labored tirelessly – especially this year – on behalf of our neighbors,” Riley said.
For information, see the Website at https://arlingtonvaturkeytrot.org.
