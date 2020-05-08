For the second time in a little over a decade, the Arlington School Board has turned to neighboring Fairfax County for its next superintendent.
School Board members voted 5-0 on May 7 to appoint Francisco Durán, currently chief academic and equity officer for Fairfax County Public Schools, as new superintendent. He will take office June 1.
“I look forward to working closely with Arlington teachers, administrators, staff and community partners . . . Arlington Public Schools is an outstanding school division in a vibrant community that values public education, and where I believe my experience will be of great benefit,” Durán said.
About 40 people had applied for the post, left vacant when Patrick Murphy left in August for a position in West Virginia. Cintia Johnson has been serving as superintendent in the interim.
(Murphy, too, had been a Fairfax County administrator when he was appointed superintendent in 2009.)
Durán will take office at a time the 28,000-student Arlington school system is in flux. Both the budget and the capital-improvement plan have been upended by the impact of the COVID-19 virus and resulting economic freefall, and the School Board is set to lose two of its five members at the end of the year, as Tannia Talento and Nancy Van Doren are not seeking re-election.
Will he move to Arlington? Or, like so many other VIPs in Arlington Government, will he micro-manage Arlington residents' lives without incurring costs and consequences himself?
