Most of Northern Virginia’s jobless rates for June were unchanged from a month before, according to new data – and Arlington was no different.
With 152,757 residents in the civilian workforce and 3,127 looking for jobs, the county’s jobless rate of 2 percent in June held steady from May, according to figures reported Aug. 1 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Arlington retained its position as having the best jobs picture of Virginia’s 133 cities and counties, a ranking it has held (occasionally shared with Falls Church) for multiple years.
Like Arlington, other major Northern Virginia jurisdictions showed no change in month-over-month joblessness. June rates stood at 2.2 percent in the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church; 2.4 percent in Fairfax and Loudoun counties; and 2.6 percent in Prince William County.
Across the region as a whole, joblessness ticked up slightly, rising from 2.4 percent to 2.5 percent – a figure that represents 1.64 million in the workforce and 41,500 looking for jobs.
Statewide, the labor force expanded for the 12th consecutive month to a new high, while household employment also was at a record high. The commonwealth’s non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9 percent in June was unchanged from May.
(While month-over-month figures can bobble up and down, year-over-year job growth has now been in positive territory for 63 consecutive months, and was up 0.7 percent from a June 2018.)
Job gains and losses in various sectors were relatively small statewide in June, with trade/transportation, government, leisure/hospitality and construction seeing modest downturns while professional/business services and private education/health services trended higher in overall jobs.
Among Virginia’s cities and counties, Arlington’s state-low jobless rate was followed by Highland County and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church, tied at 2.2 percent each. The highest rates for the month were recorded in Petersburg (5.8 percent), Danville (5.6 percent), Lexington (5.5 percent), Dickenson County (5.3 percent) and Emporia (5 percent).
Nationally, the jobless rate of 3.8 percent was up from 3.4 percent a year before, representing 157.8 million Americans in the workforce and about 6.3 million seeking jobs.
Vermont, Iowa, New Hampshire and Hawaii had the lowest jobless rates for the month, with Alaska, Mississippi, New Mexico and Arizona having the highest, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Year-Over-Year Joblessness Down in Metro Area: The Washington region’s jobless rate was down in June from a year before, as the nation’s metropolitan areas continue to see mostly good economic news.
With 3,477,740 residents in the civilian workforce and 117,086 looking for jobs, the Washington area’s unemployment rate of 3.4 percent was down from 3.6 percent a year before, according to figures reported Aug. 1 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Washington was one of 294 metro areas that saw lower year-over-year unemployment. Rates were higher in 67 areas and unchanged in 28.
The national, non-seasonally-adjusted jobless rate in June was 3.8 percent, down from 4.2 percent a year before.
Among all metro areas, the lowest jobless rate was found in Burlington, Vt., at 1.9 percent. Three regions – Idaho Falls, Idaho; Midland, Texas; and Portsmouth, N.H. – had rates of 2.1 percent.
The highest jobless rates nationally were found in Yuma, Ariz., and El Centro, Calif., at 19.6 percent and 18.6 percent, respectively.
Among the 51 metro areas with populations of more than 1 million, the lowest jobless rates were found in Austin, San Francisco and San Jose, at 2.7 percent. The highest rate was reported in New Orleans, at 5 percent.
Virginia’s jobless rate of 2.9 percent in June was down from 3.2 percent a year before, and represented about 4.44 million residents in the civilian workforce and 130,000 seeking jobs.
Unemployment rates were down in all of Virginia’s metropolitan areas.
Full data can be found at www.bls.gov.
