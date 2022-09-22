The Arlington Electoral Board has approved 63 new election officers, but not all of them will get the chance to work the Nov. 8 election.
There will be a need for about 550 election officers spread across precincts during election season and “we have a much longer list of appointments, actually, than we have of assignments,” Registrar Gretchen Reinemeyer told Electoral Board members on Sept. 10, as logistics were detailed for the election season that formally begins Sept. 23 with the start of early voting.
The latest crop of applicants who were appointed are those who have applied since February. Those selected to work the polls receive a stipend for their efforts.
Some years, election-office officials flag the names of some applicants based on a variety of concerns, but this time, “there’s been no issue,” Electoral Board chair Kim Phillip said.
