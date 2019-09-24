Several Arlington gardens will be open to the public during Urban Agriculture Month in October.
In addition to a community garden, a schoolyard garden and a private residence, 10 selected Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) “Plot Against Hunger” gardens in Arlington will open the weekend of Oct. 5-6, and their gardeners will welcome visitors and answer questions about why, what and how they grow food to donate to Arlington’s main food pantry.
Gardens to be open on Oct. 5 include Clarendon Methodist Church, 606 North Irving St. (8 to 10 a.m.); St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 4000 Lorcom Lane (9 to 11 a.m.); Marymount University, 2807 North Glebe Road (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.); Central Library (10 a.m. to noon); Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 125 South Old Glebe Road (10 a.m. to noon); Ball-Sellers House, 5620 3rd St. South (noon to 3 p.m.).
Gardens to be open on Oct. 6 include Walter Reed Annex, 2060 South Walter Reed Drive (9 to 11 a.m.); Clarendon Presbyterian Church, 1305 North Jackson St. (10 a.m. to noon); Rock Spring Congregational United Church of Christ, 5010 Little Falls Road (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.); and Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6201 Washington Blvd. (1 to 3 p.m.)
For information and to reserve a spot, see the Website at www.afac.org/gardentours19.
