What is good for the goose apparently is not good for the gander – if, that is, the gander is the Arlington County government.
Those driving the roadways of Arlington in recent weeks no doubt have seen a flurry of median signage calling attention to, and promoting participation in, the federal census.
A good reminder, no doubt, but it begs the question: Isn’t median signage supposed to be illegal on weekdays in the right-of-way of county streets?
Not, apparently, from the perspective of the county government, which has exempted itself from the signage regulations it imposes on everyone else.
“Per guidance from the code-enforcement staff, our Arlington County census signs don’t fall into the categories covered by the sign ordinance” and “essentially are exempt,” county spokesman Jennifer K. Smith said in response to a Sun Gazette query.
For nearly everyone else (except political candidates in the run-up to elections), signage cannot be placed on county rights-of-way except during weekends.
The Virginia Department of Transportation, which owns a number of major roadways running through the county, imposes a blanket prohibition on signage on its right-of-way, although businesses and political candidates often ignore the rules. Smith, however, said volunteers who were placing the census signage had received “specific guidance on where to place them – which did not include VDOT roads.”
