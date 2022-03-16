The Arlington County government will use $390,000 in federal funding to support a mobile “crisis-care” initiative to bring support into the community.
The funding is part of a $1.5 trillion spending package signed by President Biden on March 15.
The local funding will support the purchase of equipment, including vehicles that will be tied into the county government’s emergency communications center.
“This innovative strategy is a significant part of the county’s efforts to reimagine and improve the response to those suffering from mental-health issues or in the throes of crisis,” County Board Chairman Katie Cristol said in a statement.
The legislation also included $800,000 to support replacement of a pedestrian bridge in Glencarlyn Park and $325,000 to support the Bluemont Junction Trail. All were proposed for funding by U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th).
