Arlington VFW post celebrates public-safety personnel

John Lyon Post 3150 of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) recently presented awards to Arlington public servants.
The awards are "given to law-enforcement officers who demonstrate consistent excellence in performance of their duties, dedication to their official responsibilities and continuing growth in their responsibilities and skills in their professions," VFW officials said.
Among those receiving the 2022 awards were Arlington County Police Detective Luis Ordonez; Arlington County Deputy Sheriff Michael Morton-Campbell; Arlington County Fire Department Firefighter/EMT Lt. David Zuniga; and Fairfax County Fire Department Firefighter/EMT Corey Sherill.
