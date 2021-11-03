[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington voters gave lopsided victories to a downscaled package of four bond referendums on the Nov. 2 ballot.
All four passed easily:
** A $38.7 million bond for transportation and Metro received 79.4 percent of the vote.
** A $23 million bond for schools received 78.4 percent of the vote.
** A $6.8 million bond for parks received 77.1 percent of the vote.
** A $17 million bond for infrastructure received 71.4 percent of the vote.
(All figures represent votes tallied and reported as of Wednesday morning. Figures could change slightly as election officials add mail-in ballots that arrive by Friday and decide the fate of provisional ballots.)
Arlington voters have not turned down a local bond referendum since 1979. Normally, referendums are sent to voted in even-numbered years, but the 2021 package represents something of a catch-up, as the 2020 bond package was stripped down to what county leaders saw as bare essentials owing to COVID.