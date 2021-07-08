[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Local voters, consider this a lesson for future elections.
More than 100 Arlington voters attempted to cast ballots in the June 8 Democratic primary, only to find they instead had to cast a “provisional” ballot due to a problem.
In many cases, the problem turned out to be that voters had requested (and received) a mail ballot, but decided instead to vote in person. That’s allowed; however, when they arrived at the polls, they did not bring the mail ballot with them as required.
When instances like these occur, voters have several days to rectify the situation (in this case by bringing the mail ballot to the county elections office and turning it in). If they do not turn up, the provisional ballot is not counted.
Even though none of the races in the June 8 primary proved to be particularly close, Arlington voters who had been required to cast provisional ballots proved indefatigable in wanting their votes to count – a total of 85 of the 109 provisional ballots ultimately were accepted by election officials after voters cleared up any irregularities or technical snafus, county election officials said.
All told, about two-thirds of all Arlington voters who cast ballots in the June primary did so in person on the day of the election, reversing the trend of 2020 that had seen more people casting ballots either by mail, secure dropbox or at early-voting sites.