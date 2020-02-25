Arlington winner claims $1 million raffle prize from Virginia lottery

An Arlington man who “never plays” the lottery has claimed a $1 million prize from the Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Daniel Schuman told lottery officials that his wife bought him the ticket that won the top prize in the annual New Year’s drawing, according to a news release.

“We saw that the number matched, and we checked again,” he said. “It was shocking. It’s like, this isn’t what we expected!”

The ticket, one of three top prize winners, was bought at the 7-Eleven at 4223 North Fairfax Drive in Arlington. The store received $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Mr. Schuman, who is an attorney, said he has no immediate plans for the winnings.

The other two top prize tickets in the January 1 drawing were bought in Portsmouth and Chesapeake. Five additional tickets won $100,000 each, including tickets purchased in Arlington, Fredericksburg, Midlothian, Narrows and Winchester. An additional 500 tickets each won $500.

Arlington received more than $4.8 million in lottery funds for K-12 public education in Fiscal Year 2019.