[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Ciaran Lyons, Charles Kniseley, Oscar Lujan and Wilhemina Solley of Arlington are currently serving with the National Civilian Community Corps, a 10-month program sponsored by AmeriCorps.
They are completing a series of different projects (from six to 12 weeks long) in different parts of the nation, ranging from disaster relief to urban development.
“I strongly believe that one person can change the world for the better, and being able to work as a team allows even more good to be accomplished,” Lujan said. “I am sure that my time in AmeriCorps will help prepare me for future challenges while giving me insight into the needs of different communities and how I can make a difference in the world.”
Lyons attended H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program and graduated in 2020 from the College of Wooster with a bachelor of arts degree in political science.
Kniseley attended Yorktown High School, Lujan Washington-Liberty High School and Solley the International School of Azerbaijan and the University of Mary Washington.
“I knew that I needed to do something to make a positive impact in the middle of so much negativity,” Solley said. “This pandemic has really exposed a lot of problems that are facing citizens in the U.S.”
Participants in the National Civilian Community Corps, who must be between 18 and 26 years old (no upper age limit for team leaders), receive a small living stipend and $6,345 to help pay for college, in exchange for at least 1,700 hours of service during the program.
For information, see the Website at www.americorps.gov/nccc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.