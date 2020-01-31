The Arlingtones close-harmony chorus again will offer singing valentines the week of Feb. 14.
The musical package includes a quartet going to the recipient’s location, two love songs, a red rose and a small box of chocolates.
For information, e-mail singingvalentines@arlingtones.com.
