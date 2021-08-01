[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Nicholas Isenhower of Arlington has been selected to serve as regimental command sergeant major for the Class of 2022 Corps of Cadets at the United States Military Academy.
Isenhower was among the leadership team announced last week. Members will assume leadership duties on Aug. 15.
“These cadet-leaders have been challenged, tested and assessed throughout their time at the Academy and have consistently prevailed, demonstrating excellence,” said Brig. Gen. Mark Quander, the Commandant of Cadets. “It is abundantly clear that these leaders embody the values of duty, honor and country and have committed themselves to serving a higher cause.