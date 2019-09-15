Arlington resident Ross Volpe, known professionally as DJ Throdown, won the DMC U.S. Finals DJ Battle and will represent the U.S. on Sept. 28 in London at the DMC World DJ Championships (www.dmcdjchamps.com/).
Volpe finished fifth best in the world in the 2018 competition.
DJ Throdown – the “Sultan of Scratch” – bested a large field of regional finalists in winning the 2019 DMC competition.
“I want to meld hip-hop sounds from the golden era of old-school music I listened to when I was younger, and recast it with a more lively sound suitable for future club-goers,” said Volpe, a fixture as nightclubs throughout the U.S. and Europe.
Throdown has teamed with his brother, award-winning filmmaker Andrew Volpe of Crooked Foxes Productions, to produce “Cat Scratch Fever,” a comedic public-service announcement about the benefits of pet adoption that will be unveiled at future film festivals.
For information on DJ Throdown, see the Website at www.facebook.com/DJThrodownDC.
